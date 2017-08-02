Dealing with Summer Heat in Japan; Camping!

Source: city-cost.com Despite being in Japan seventeen years I have only marginally acclimatized to the insufferable heat of high summer. To make matters worse, we live near a famous hot spot of Japan, a place that features frequently on NHK weather reports for having one of the highest temperatures on a given day for the Kanto area. Grant it I no longer find June unbearable like I once did, I can even go to mid July without air conditioning, but come mid July I am ready to pack my bags and head to the hills. And that is what we do both literally and figuratively. The best way I have learned to deal with this incessant heat is to get to higher ground, where at least evening and night time are much more bearable temperatures than where we live. Higher Ground! View from a campsite in Chichibu, SaitamaFor many years we spent a lot of the summer time in the Nagatoro and Chichibu areas. Many an Obon was spent in either Nagano, Gunma or Shizuoka prefectures. With four young children born within five years of each other, it was easier for us for those baby and toddler years to go to places we are particularly familiar with. But now that our youngest is two years old we have rekindled an old passion of roughing it in the great outdoors. This year we brought the kids camping for the first time and have already been three times this summer and hope to go at least two more times, before escaping to my home country, Ireland after Obon. It may seem paradoxical to spend time outdoors as a way to deal with the summer heat, but once you go above 2,000 feet the temperature drops enough to make a difference during the day and …continue reading