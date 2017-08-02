Ditch The Quick Fix: 5 Easy Ways To Replace Expensive Supplements

Source: savvytokyo.com Everyone likes a quick fix. It’s why the shelves at your local drugstore are overflowing with products. Supplement companies use buzzwords to convince you that their product will make you lose 10lbs in a week, live to 100, and have the skin of a Japanese baby until you die. A pill or powder sounds a whole lot easier than maintaining regular hydration or preparing nutrient-dense and satiating meals. But I’m gonna be real with you. The word “supplement” shows exactly what they do — they supplement a nutritious diet and well-rounded training plan. Therefore, you will be doing yourself an immense physical and financial favor — and will improve your body composition — by spending your money on high-quality, whole-foods to nourish your body and fuel your training. Here are five supplements that are generally considered worthwhile, but you might want to reconsider replacing with something else. 1. Eat ikura instead of buying collagen Collagen in Japan is all the rage for glowing skin. Collagen drinks, powders, and pills…they’re everywhere. Tourists stock up and take them to their home countries like there’s no tomorrow, but ingesting collagen massively is unlikely to improve your skin quality or have any miracle anti-aging benefits. When you consume collagen, it combines with stomach acid to form gelatin. The gelatin is then broken down in your intestines to create the four non-essential (read: “unnecessary”) amino acids, glycine, proline, arginine, and hydroxyproline. Those proteins get broken down into individual amino acids to be absorbed, the body synthesizes new peptides it needs, but it is not guaranteed that the body will re-synthesize the ingested collagen back into collagen for glowing skin. The word “supplement” shows exactly what they do — they supplement a nutritious diet and well-rounded training plan. While there are studies that prove that beef gelatin may help inflammation …continue reading