Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. Episode 4 Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, the Duke brings Touya to the help save the King. Meanwhile, Princess Yumina develops an attraction toward Touya. Wow, Touya is just getting luckier on every single episode and especially when he saves an important noble. I’m getting pretty jealous about him (and kinda wish I have a similar life as his). Also it’s nice to see another female character introduced and added to our male lead’s harem. Other than that, there’s some even more random moments for Touya. Now what’s going to be the next plot? I can’t wait to find out. Overall, cool saving king plot and more fortunate moments. Conclusion: Cool saving king plot and more fortunate moments. …continue reading