Mizuho to offer home loans for same-sex couples

Mizuho Bank is now the first bank in Japan to offer home loans for same-sex couples. Up until now, home buyers would have had to obtain a loan under a single borrower’s name where the loan amount was limited by the single borrower’s income.

The home loan product is currently only available to residents in Shibuya Ward who have obtained a same-sex partnership certificate from the Shibuya local government office. The bank is considering expanding the loan to other districts as they begin to recognize LGBT partnerships.

Setagaya ward in Tokyo and Sapporo in Hokkaido also recognize same-sex partnerships. There were 18 certificates issued to couples in Shibuya ward as at March 2017, and 50 issued in Setagaya ward.

