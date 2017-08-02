No retirement plans for Hun Sen

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sorpong Peou, Ryerson University After 25 years of global peacebuilding efforts that began with the UN intervention early in the 1990s, Cambodia is still far from achieving a stable peace based on genuine democracy and respect for human rights. Government threats to, and sometimes violent crackdowns on, critics and power contenders continue unabated. After more than 30 years in power, Prime Minister Hun Sen still shows no signs of wanting to retire from his political struggles. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, releases a dove during a ceremony at Koh Pich island to mark the 66th anniversary of the establishment of the party in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-400×278.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-600×417.jpg” title=”Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, releases a dove during a ceremony at Koh Pich island to mark the 66th anniversary of the establishment of the party in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-400×278.jpg” alt=”Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, releases a dove during a ceremony at Koh Pich island to mark the 66th anniversary of the establishment of the party in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring).” width=”400″ height=”278″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-400×278.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-150×104.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-768×533.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-600×417.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-300×208.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18WMP-500×347.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Before the 4 June 2017 commune elections, Hun Sen ramped up diatribes and displayed acts of intimidation against members of the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP). He rang alarm bells by saying that opposition victories would bring the country back to chaos and instability. He threatened to seize the personal property of CNRP President Sam Rainsy (who was still in exile …continue reading