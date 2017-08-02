Orix’s Robeco appoints Shiro Tsubota as president for Japan

Robeco has announced the appointment of Shiro Tsubota as president and representative director of its Japan operations with immediate effect. He will report to Graham Elliot, managing director and head of Asia-Pacific distribution based in Hong Kong.

Mr Tsubota previously served five years as chief executive officer of Henderson Global Investors Japan before which he was Pimco’s head of operations for the Asia-Pacific region having previously held senior positions at Deutsche Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He succeeds Kikuo Kuroiwa who is leaving for health reasons.

In May this year the Anglo-Australian Henderson Global Investors merged with US company Janus Capital into form Janus Henderson Investors. In July 2013 Japan’s Orix Corp, known mainly as a leasing giant, completed the acquisition of 90.01% of Robeco’s equity from Rabobank of the Netherlands which retains the minority stake.

