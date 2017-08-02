Pouting at Putin and shooting tweets at Xi won’t solve North Korea

Author: Artyom Lukin, Far East Federal University

With the launch of what seems to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 4 July, followed by a second test on 28 July, the Korean Peninsula nuclear crisis has reached a new level. The Trump administration’s ‘new approach’ is no more effective than the previous administration’s ‘strategic patience’ policy. Further, instead of earnestly collaborating with the United States on North Korea, China is gearing towards a different tandem — one where Beijing and Moscow may begin to call the shots.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 4 July 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Sergei Ilnitsky).

At their summit in the Kremlin on the day of the ICBM launch, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed a united front. Instead of calling North Korea out for another brazen violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions, they struck a pose of neutrality between the two main antagonists — Pyongyang and Washington. Moscow and Beijing called for a ‘dual freeze’ deal, which would mean a North Korean moratorium on nuclear and missile testing in exchange for a halt to US–South Korean military exercises.

Washington has so far rejected similar proposals as unacceptable, but it may now need to pay attention. The announcement at the Kremlin summit was the first time that China …continue reading