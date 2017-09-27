‘Koto’: The Easiest and Trickiest Grammar Point in Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot As it’s one of the first words most students learn, it can be surprising to discover just how tricky all the uses of こと in Japanese actually are. While it’s in most beginner’s textbooks, this critical particle will also be waiting for them when they reach the intermediate- to advanced-level Japanese, too! As learners looking to move from JLPT3 to JLPT2 grapple with the umpteenth meaning of this word, it can seem that learning to master こと is like learning to master the 箏（こと）（or 琴) (Japanese harp)! For beginners, one of the first grammar points that must be mastered is the use of こと to make a noun phrase. For those like me, who skipped linguistics classes whenever possible, a noun phrase is defined as a word or group of words containing a noun and functioning in a sentence as subject, object or prepositional object. A reasonably simple example of this use is in the sentence: “私（わたし）は人前（ひとまえ）で話（はな）すことに慣（な）れた。” (“I got accustomed to speaking in public.”). Here, 人前で話すこと (literally: in front of people, speak, thing) is acting as the noun phrase. Without the こと, this would soon turn into a word salad with poorly defined verbs as a particularly unpleasant dressing. This use of こと as a noun phrase is most often used with abstract verbs describing such things as internal thoughts and the transmission of information. As a result, learners will often encounter it in sentences using verbs such as 話（はな）す (to speak), 伝（つた）える (to convey) and 希望（きぼう）する (to wish). This is important to remember as it is one of the key differences that separate こと from の, which also forms noun phrases and often behaves in a similar way to こと. Once you’re used to using the basic form of こと as a noun phrase, the next use that learners should …continue reading