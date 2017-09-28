5 Ways You Can Prolong Your Summer at this Kick-Ass Okinawa Hotel

You can opt to include breakfast in your booking for ¥1,080, or pay as you eat. Drinks are free!

Lunch and dinner is more Insta-spiration, featuring Western-style dishes like perfectly seared steak and a colorful ragout spaghetti, as well as fusion fare in the form of Okinawan vegetable fritto and tuna fish and chips.

Feeling a bit, “Meh… “ now that the fall weather’s blown in? Maybe it’s back to school or back to work or just back to not drinking before midday — we get it, moving on from the summer is tough. If only we could all make like Cher and turn back time for a few more weeks of fun.

Thankfully, there’s an easier (and totally Cher-approved, we think) way to keep the sunshine in our lives — by traveling to a place where it’s basically always summer: Okinawa. And, in more good news, we’ve also found a place to stay right in the capital that epitomizes everything that we love about it. The Estinate Hotel is killing it with the whole, “Summer’s not over ‘til we say it is” vibe. Come on, let the summer times roll.

1. Go on spur-of-the-moment adventures

Summer is all about spontaneous adventure and Estinate Hotel has been designed around exactly that concept. Instead of doing tons of advanced planning and sticking to a rigid itinerary, the hotel actively encourages guests to discover their travel plans through chats with staff, fellow travelers and locals.

Join a community of “Estinaters” to make the most of your time in Okinawa.

The stylish and open downstairs lounge — functioning as a reception, café, restaurant, bar and live event space — buzzes with families, couples, groups of friends and solo travelers swapping stories and recommendations.