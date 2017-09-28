Abe’s big gamble

Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra

Although not unanticipated, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s dissolution of Japan’s lower house and call of a general election on 22 October still surprised many given the difficulty in finding any convincing explanation for why the election should be held more than a year early.

Abe has justified the early dissolution on his need to ask the people to endorse his handling of the North Korea problem and his plan to divert some of the funds generated by the planned consumption tax rise in 2019 into education including free childcare. But it has been more accurately described as ‘a dissolution without a cause‘. The consumption tax hike, for example, is more than two years away.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3rd R), who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, raises hands with coalition Komeito Party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi atop of campaign van at Tokyo’s Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, 28 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

For Abe, the urgency was created by the three scheduled by-elections for lower house seats in October in which he feared a possible repeat of the anti-Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) protest vote …continue reading