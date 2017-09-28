Artist in residence in the rice fields!

Source: hello sandwich Sandwiches! I’m writing to you from a little rice field in Nagano where I am currently doing a 2.5 month artist’s residency! This is the beautiful view from my tatami room. Some of you might know I studied painting and drawing at university in Australia at the same time as working at Vogue Living magazine as a designer. I majored in painting and drawing for my masters degree at COFA (College of Fine arts, UNSW) but it had been such a long time since I’ve been able to take this time and focus on my drawing and a different sort of creativity. Duringmy stay here I will be making a series of drawings, paintings, photographs, installations, and if I can, maybe experiment with making some music! This shot of our little houses was sent to me from the residency organisers before arriving. Myself and one other artist were selected and we each have one of these houses for the duration of the residency. …continue reading