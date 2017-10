The Japanese have a saying that fall is the season for eating, and with treats like these, you’ll be hard pressed to disagree!

|credit|

With nights getting slowly darker, temperatures dropping and the leaves changing, there’s no denying the arrival of autumn—and for many of us who have been melting in the heat, it’s something to be celebrated. It’s practically impossible to comfort eat during the Japanese summer, where even getting up to get a tub of ice cream works up a sweat, but now you can sink back into those warming dishes and enjoy the comfort of hearty flavors. Here, comfort food doesn’t have to mean unhealthy, so rather than the mountains of carbs we may be used to, you can enjoy seasonal fish, chest

The post Eating with the Season: 10 Fall Foods to Try in Japan appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading