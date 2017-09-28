Forecast of new apartment prices between 2017 and 2025

Source: japanpropertycentral.com According to the latest medium-term forecast by the Japan Real Estate Institute (JREI), the average price of a brand new apartment in Tokyo’s 23 wards is forecast to see annual growth rates of between 0.3 ~ 0.8% up until 2020 before starting to see a very slight year-on-year decline from 2021 onwards. Prices are predicted to increase by 0.8% in 2018 to 952,000 Yen/sqm, 956,000 Yen/sqm in 2019 (+0.4%), and 959,000 Yen/sqm (+0.3%) in 2020. By 2025, the average price of a new apartment is forecast to be 928,000 Yen/sqm, which would be the same level seen in 2016, but 15% higher than the price in 2013 and 23% higher then the most recent bottom in 2009. Forecasting future property prices is an impossible task and data can be unreliable due to the unpredictable nature of the market and the factors influencing it. Back in 2014, the Institute forecasted that the average price of a new apartment would be 816,000 Yen/sqm in 2020, while the latest forecast puts it at 959,000 Yen/sqm (a 17.5% difference). Rent forecasts The average rent of an apartment is forecast to see slightly higher rates of growth in coming years with the average monthly rent in 2017 forecast to reach 3,334 Yen/sqm (+1.4%). Average rents are forecast to see annual growth of 0.8% in 2018, 0.7% in 2019 and 0.6% in 2020. From 2021 onwards, rents are forecast to stabilize and remain flat, reaching 3,395 Yen/sqm by 2025 (up 4.6% from 2015). The Institute has been providing property market forecasts for Tokyo’s 23 wards since 1998. Reports are based on their own housing market index, GDP, private housing investment and population trends. New apartment prices and rents are based on standard apartments sized between 40 ~ 80 sqm. These are predictions only and should not be relied upon when making …continue reading