Ishikawa Sake Marche 2017

Source: japan-attractions.jp SAKE like a magic. If there is a cup of SAKE. The distance between people would be closer. Also be able to befriend with a person who is hard to deal with sharing time drinking SAKE. SAKE will be able to connect food to food, culture to culture, and country to country as well as people are connected. Japanese liquor is called SAKE in the world. Japan has been proud of the SAKE which is good communication tool to the world. SAKE and gastronomic event is going to be held in ISHIKAWA. It’s called [SAKE MARCHE] there are SAKE and food at event which are connected all things casually. …continue reading