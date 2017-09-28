NAMBA Walk Autumn Feast Coupons 2017

Source: japan-attractions.jp In the Namba underground world of gourmets, the “Autumn Feast Coupons” loaded with great deals is very useful.

Find a store you want to go and a menu you want to eat and just present a coupon.

Let’s enjoy eating around delicious gourmet foods with great deals at Namba Walk.

Valid period: October 1,– November 30, 2017

※The period differs in some stores, so please check the validity for each stores.

The mobile coupons which can be used only by showing the coupon screen on your smartphone or feature phone.

http://stamap.jp/nanbawalk-coupons/?guid=on

※The mobile coupons you can access on above URL is valid between Sunday, October 1st to thursday, November 30th.

Please note that the services are not available if you access the coupons before Sunday, October 1st.

The mobile coupons are only valid when being showed on your smartphone or feature phone.

[CHECK Namba Walk official web site for details.] …continue reading