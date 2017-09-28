Shurijo Castle Festival 2017

Wind of the Ryukyu Heian period blows

We hold party of traditional arts, parade of vassals, vassal ceremony in Shurijo Castle Park and perform gorgeous picture scroll line in Naha-shi Kokusai Street.

Party of traditional arts

We show created gorgeous clothes and “Ryukyu dancing” and folk entertainment of various places throughout the prefecture to send by elegant dance in Shurijo Castle.

[date and time] November 3, 2017 Friday (holiday) .4 days Saturday .5 days Sunday

[place] Shuri Castle Park Shimo no Oniwa (free area)

Ryukyu Kingdom Festival Shuri “ancient rite line”

“Ancient line” reproduced line of “three temple prayer royal visits” called “the first royal visit” for one of the royal visits of King of Ryukyu, original three days a month. Because the king prays for national tranquility and staple grains abundant harvest for the Ryukyu kingdom era, state that visited three temples under Shurijo Castle is reproduced gorgeously.

[date and time] November 3, 2017 Friday (holiday) From 12:50 to 15:30

[place]

Shurijo Castle Tadashi former garden – Shureimon – ryufuchitsu ri

※Admission rate needs view in Shurijo Castle Tadashi former garden.

Parade of vassals, vassal ceremony

In 1404, enthronement ceremony “vassal ceremony” of King of Ryukyu was held in the name of the Chinese emperor for the first time.

After time of approximately 600 years, the Ryukyu kingdom’s greatest ceremony revives.

Mission dispatched than the Chinese emperor stood in line from angel building of Naha to Shurijo Castle.

In front of ceremony, a part of the line is reproduced.

[date and time]Saturday, November 4, 2017

Parade of vassals (sapposhigyoretsu)

From 11:40 to 11:55

Shureimon – shitakoregotei (free area)

Vassal ceremony (sappogishiki)

From 12:10 to 13:10

In front of Shurijo Castle Tadashi, garden (pay area)

Procession of Ryukyu Kingdom

Of Ryukyu kingdom is gorgeous, do, and figure is reproduced as big picture scroll line.

Including King of Ryukyu, queen, traditional arts group leads to Chinese emperor mission “satsufushi”, and historical novel of magnificent Ryukyu by approximately 700 …continue reading