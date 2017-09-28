Top 5 Theme Parks in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot There is an endless number of activities to do here in Japan, and it’ll never leave you bored. Japan is home to some of the best theme parks in the world and if you’re a fan or want to add some variety to your trip, here are the top ones to add to your itinerary. 1. Tokyo Disney Resort Photo by Gelli.rosario Tokyo DisneyLand. The first Disney Resort built outside of the United States opened in 1983 with Tokyo DisneyLand. In 2001, Tokyo DisneySea opened its doors as the resort’s second park. If you’re a Disney fan, then this is a no-brainer and even if you aren’t, seeing a Japanese take on one of biggest American icons is fascinating to experience. Japan has a strong love for Disney and it’s evident when you visit either park. Locals line up hours in advance of the parks opening and wait hours again for shows and parades to snap photos of their favorite characters. You’ll find similarities to the American Disney parks at Tokyo Disneyland with attractions such as Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, and the Haunted Mansion (to name a few). There are also Japanese exclusives like Pooh’s Hunny Hunt (which is fantastic), seasonal parades and special themed food items. Tokyo DisneySea is a park which is unique to Japan and is a must-visit. It’s referred to by some as the best Disney Park in the world. With that type of recognition, then it needs to be on your list. There’s a lot to know about these two parks, so it’s best to plan ahead of time. 2. Universal Studios Japan Universal Studios Japan Competition to Tokyo Disney Resort is Universal Studios Japan, which opened in 2001 in Osaka. It’s one of four Universal Theme Parks in the world. While the resort …continue reading