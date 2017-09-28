Top Fall 2017 Makeup Trends

Source: savvytokyo.com After having that daring blush and extreme glow on every part of your face this summer, you’d think that things would calm down over the quiet season and Fall would bring back subtle makeup to fashion. Turns out, things this season are nothing about being quiet and the trend is the exact opposite of subtle once again: The boldness is here to stay! Without further ado, here are the best makeup trends for this autumn. Heavy Metallic Colors Similar to the summer trends, this fall we’ll be seeing a lot of multiple-color-looks, but there is one shade that you can’t avoid if you want to be en vogue: Metallics. During Fashion Week, we saw plenty of metallic colors, be it gold, black, or red swept across the lid with a defined lower line. But if your palette doesn’t contain hectic colors, don’t worry — as we saw during Alexis Mabille’s show, you can trace just one color of gold or silver slept across the lid. To finish up this bold look, slightly contour your face and finish off with a nice glow and a nude lip. Recommended products: The Balm Shady Lady Volume 2, ¥3,950. Buy at Vida Yokohama

Nars single shadow (22 colors), ¥3,456. Buy at all Nars stores, Takashimaya and Isetan

Makeup Forever metallic palette ¥6,264. Available at Isetan Artistic Eyeliner It’s official — the Twiggy look is back! The famous 60’s trend was blooming all over the runway during Fashion Week in New York. Versace even took the step further by coloring the whole lid with artistic eyeliner, and brands like Yves Saint Laurent welcomed the smudged wing. But …continue reading