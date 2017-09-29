Autumn Mystery Fruit in Japan: Akebi

There it was: bold and bright purple. I spotted it in the fruit section and couldn’t get it out of my mind. Was that color even natural? Was this a fruit or a potato just too darn close to the other colorful produce. When I went ahead and shared my curiosity on our GaijinPot Instagram page, it seemed other folks were just as intrigued.

The akebi, or chocolate vine, (OK that name clears up nothing) is not as weird as I thought. It’s found in other Asian countries, but grows in the northern part of Japan and is very much an autumn fruit. In my three years here, I hadn’t seen or heard of anything quite like it.

Photo by Victoria Vlisides

You can only buy this fruit for a short time in autumn.

So, I did what any weirdo like me might do: bought one at my local supermarket for ¥398 and brought it to work the next day. When I showed it to Japanese and foreign coworkers alike, everyone had the same question: “What the hell is that?”

“Akebi!” I said with a smile. That starkly faded after I tried my treasure that was clearly labeled that it came from Yamagata Prefecture, where a whopping 93 percent of the fruit is produced in Japan.

Bitter. So, so …continue reading