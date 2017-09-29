Bengala Dye ～Ultimate Eco Dye Color From The Earth～(Kyoto)

Source: japan-attractions.jp Bengala is (iron oxide) iron that comes from the soil,and the origin of the word is from the Bengala area in India as the process was introduced in that area. In Japan, it has been used for coloring ceramics and lacquer ware.It also functions as protection against insect infestation and decay when it is used for staining wood siding for houses. Bengala id natural material dyeing, and it is also safe for the enviroment and people.then,Children can join in fun too. Beautiful Japanese color,and as be ancient color Bengala Dye. Please come to our event and enjoy with.

