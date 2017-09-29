Dotard and Little Rocket Man in Tokyo Part I

Source: Big Sushi, Little Fishes an expat’s front row seat of the apocalypse (Updated 9/29/17) Is that a truck passing in the night, or an H-bomb passing overhead… Despite all the recent nuclear bomb tests and missile launches in North Korea, including a few flyovers of my adopted home Japan, our rural suburb in west Tokyo seemed safely on the sidelines of the current nuclear missile crisis in North Korea. After all, I figured, with nearly 80,000 South Korean and US troops to face on the other side of the DMZ, Kim Jong-un had enough on his plate without worrying about Japan, a country so shell-shocked by the horrors of war that eighty years later its constitution still prohibits a standing army.* Why bother? Besides, to be mercenary about it, and with apologies in advance to the Chammoros, if anyone off the Korean peninsula might be in Pyongyang’s bombsights, wouldn’t it be Guam? After all, “America’s aircraft carrier in the Pacific” is home base to the B1 Lancer bombers which recently flew above the DMZ — though still in international airspace — and prompted the threat that North Korea would shoot down American bombers. In the algorithm of risk vs. reward which every expat calculates in times of crisis, I simply could not see the danger of a nuclear — or biological or chemical — attack near Tokyo outweighing the rewards of the life that R., my wife, and I have been lucky enough to build for ourselves in Tokyo. So it naturally came as a bit of a surprise in mid September, when a North Korean state agency threatened to use nuclear weapons to “sink” Japan. I mean, why would Kim Jong-Un aim one of his maybe 60 nuclear weapons at us? Then I learned a couple of facts which has changed the metric. First, there are 50,000 American forces members in Japan, well within strike range of Pyongyang and …continue reading