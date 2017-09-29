Press freedom and politics in Japan

Author: Arthur Stockwin, University of Oxford

Most international attention on East Asia today is sharply focused on North Korea’s nuclear and missile developments. But this does not mean that we can neglect the significant developments taking place in Japan’s domestic political landscape. Since winning the December 2012 elections, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has maintained a commanding majority in the national Diet, and Abe himself is sometimes called ‘all-powerful Abe’.

His is a strongly right-wing administration, backed by organisations of nationalist and reactionary character, such as the Nippon Kaigi (Japan Conference), to which most members of the cabinet and Diet belong. Revision of the 1947 ‘peace constitution‘ also remains a vital aspiration of Abe and his government, despite the high hurdles that must be surmounted to achieve this.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 25 September 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai).

Recent events concerning press freedoms appear to point to the media’s independence weakening. One of Abe’s early acts after his return to power in December 2012 was to make senior appointments to NHK — the public broadcaster — of individuals with far–right political persuasions.

Now it is the Japanese English language press that appears to be under attack, although it is difficult to ascertain the extent of the Abe government's