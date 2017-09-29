Sarutahiko Coffee’s New Flagship Store in Chofu, Tokyo

the new Sarutahiko Coffee flagship shop opening 9/29/2017

If there’s anyone that can give Blue Bottle in Japan a run for their money it’s Sarutahiko Coffee, Japan’s homegrown specialty coffee shop. Tomoyuki Otsuka opened Sarutahiko Coffee’s first shop in Ebisu, Tokyo in 2011 and has since added 7 coffee shops and stands around the city. Now they’re opening what will be their largest ever flagship in Chofu, a Western suburb of Tokyo.

The new location, dubbed Sarutahiko Coffee Chofu Roasting Hall, will be over 5000 square feet and will seat over 100. Designed by Makoto Tanijiri and Ai Yoshida of Suppose Design Office, the new space was designed as a “living exhibition” where coffee connoisseurs can relax in what feels like their living room while also watching the entire process of coffee making, from roasting to dripping. Four large bean roasting machines are encased in glass and visitors can observe each step of the process.

The new location is set to open tomorrow – September 29, 2017 – on the ground level of building C of the brand new Trie Keio Chofu shopping complex (Gmap).

<img src="http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sarutahiko-coffee-flagship-chofu-6.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="802" srcset="http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sarutahiko-coffee-flagship-chofu-6.jpg 1200w, http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sarutahiko-coffee-flagship-chofu-6-200×134.jpg 200w, http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sarutahiko-coffee-flagship-chofu-6-300×201.jpg 300w, http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sarutahiko-coffee-flagship-chofu-6-768×513.jpg 768w,