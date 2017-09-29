Savvy Spotlight: Ai Iijima On Being A Blacksmith In Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com A blacksmith is a tough job for even a strapping young man, but 158cm-tall Ai Iijima, 31, hasn’t let the physical nature of the work come between her and her dream of setting up her own forge. After training at one of the UK’s renowned centers for blacksmithing, which has been home to a smithy since 1801, she returned to Japan in 2011 determined to bring her passion for metal to others. After building a business in designing and creating original and inventive metalwork, Iijima opened her forge “Metalsmith Iiji” on the outskirts of Tokyo in May this year. She continues to create a wide body of work, from everyday items such as scissors and stools to jewelry, typography, and even gates. Reflecting her love of the natural world, she designs all her pieces to be unique and even breathes life into junk metal by giving it new forms. Savvy Tokyo caught up with the creative entrepreneur to find out about her journey to become a blacksmith, the challenges she has faced and why she is so determined. Iijima poses for a photo with one of her hand-made metalworks. What got you into metal? I studied art and design, including ceramics, woodwork, and architecture at Gakkan Technical High School (now, Tokyo Gakkan Funabashi). But I wanted to do metal work since I was 12 years old so I majored in metal—mainly silver accessories and sculpture—and then decided to study metalworking in the UK. I first visited there with my mom and grandma when I was 10 years old and was struck by the historical buildings, the atmosphere of the towns, and the countryside scenery. Metal is one of the oldest and most important materials in human history. As part of my Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Brighton, I learned how to forge and …continue reading