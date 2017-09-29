Tokyo’s Mita 5 Chome district to see potential residential redevelopment

Residents of a 1.1 hectare block of densely-packed homes in the Mita 5 Chome neighbourhood in central Tokyo have formed a redevelopment committee with the goal of turning the site into a high-rise apartment building.

Approximately 70% of the 110 landowners are participating in the redevelopment, with Sumitomo chosen as the project partner. A town planning decision is expected in 2018.

The site covers a commercial and quasi-industrial zone which is mostly filled with small, wood-framed homes and old buildings, many of which are built to the older earthquake codes. Streets are narrow and evacuation options in a disaster are limited.

Located about 55 meters west is the Shirokane 1 Chome East-North District, which is a 13.5 hectare block slated for redevelopment between 2018 and 2022. The project will include three buildings (45-storey, 19-storey and 4-storey) containing 1,241 apartments. Redevelopment discussions began in 2004.

The current neighborhood

Source: The Daily Engineering & Construction News, September 19, 2017.

