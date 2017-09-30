Border Enforcement: China stays top in originating country of infringing imported goods into Japan

|
Source: Japan Intellectual Property News
The US initiated Section 301 investigation of Chinese trade practices from the aspect of IP infringement, technology transfer and innovation. Regardless of whether Section 301 should be used, the issue of IP infringement by Chinese companies is not someone else’s problem for Japan. The number of import suspension cases is 15,393, that shows an increase of 11.1% on the same period last year. However, the number of import suspension goods is down 4.8% (278,964 goods) from the same period last year. It may be because of increase in mail transportation caused by expansion of e-commerce.
