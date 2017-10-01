Avoiding a pathway to war with North Korea

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Hitoshi Tanaka, JCIE Tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to rise. Kim Jong-un has ramped North Korea’s missile and nuclear testing programs, edging closer to possessing nuclear-tipped ICBMs that are capable of targeting the US mainland. US President Donald Trump has exacerbated the tensions with his tough talk, including his remarks that North Korean threats to the United States ‘will be met with fire and fury’. A North Korean soldier looks at the south side while US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-400×265.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-600×397.jpg” title=”A North Korean soldier looks at the south side while US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-400×265.jpg” alt=”A North Korean soldier looks at the south side while US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, 17 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Lee Jin-man).” width=”400″ height=”265″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-400×265.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-150×99.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-768×509.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-600×397.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-300×199.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX31F6H-500×331.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> A war would be a losing proposition for everyone. It would be suicide for Kim Jong-un given the overwhelming power of the combined US-ROK forces. It would be a deadly affair for South Korea, given the North Korean heavy artillery stationed along the border that can target Seoul. Japan would also be in the crosshairs, as would US personnel in the region and beyond. It is apparent that each side fundamentally misunderstands the other. The risk of misperception and miscalculation leading to accidental military conflict is higher than most realise. There are five main …continue reading