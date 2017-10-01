Japan News This Week 1 October 2017

|
Statistics
Foster parenting in Japan remains rare. Compared to other developed countries, Japanese children without parents must depend on public facilities to a much higher degree.
In 2010, the percentage of children placed in foster care in various countries in noted below.
Australia (93.5%)
That means that 88% of Japanese children without parents live in government facilities.
Source: Huff Post Japan