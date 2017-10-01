Japan News This Week 1 October 2017

今週の日本

Shinzo Abe of Japan Calls Early Election, as a Rival Party Forms

New York Times

Falling jet wing panel damages car in Japan

BBC

Japan successfully undertakes large-scale deep-sea mineral extraction

The Mainichi

Blood and cherry blossom: Yukio Ninagawa’s samurai Macbeth is back

Guardian

Ainu Women and Indigenous Modernity in Settler Colonial Japan

Japan Focus

Statistics

Foster parenting in Japan remains rare. Compared to other developed countries, Japanese children without parents must depend on public facilities to a much higher degree.

In 2010, the percentage of children placed in foster care in various countries in noted below.

Australia (93.5%)

Hong Kong (79.8%)

USA (77%)

England (71.7%)

Canada, British Columbia (63.6%)

France (54.9%)

Germany (50.4%)

Italy (49.5%)

South Korea (43.6%)

Japan (12%)

That means that 88% of Japanese children without parents live in government facilities.

Source: Huff Post Japan

