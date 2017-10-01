My Golden Week was Golden

Source: Study Abroad in Japan Blog Earlier this month was Golden Week in Japan. For those of you who doesn’t know what Golden Week is, it’s a public holiday that spans about 4-5 days. It was a break from school and a chance to travel and explore a bit more of Japan. However, it was fairly unexpected for many of us. We just arrived in Japan and began school only to take a break. Many of my fellow classmates decided to go to Kyoto and Osaka for the break. I didn’t have the mental preparation to do such a trip and so decided to stay in Tokyo with some of my other friends. My first day of break (May 3) was spent in Shin Okubu and Ueno. Shin Okubu is Tokyo’s Korean Town. It was a switch of scenery and food, which was really great. Afterwards I spent the afternoon in Ueno Park. Ueno Park is comparable to my hometown’s park, NYC’s Central Park. Ueno Park had many museums, zoo, theater, shrines, and pop up shops. There is always many people there, tourist and locals a like. I decided to go into Tokyo’s National Museum. Tickets for many of these places are fairly cheap, costing around 600 yen, or if you’re a student a free ticket to some museums. In the National Museum, many artworks and artifacts of Japanese history was on displayed. It was an educational experience to learn the history of Japan. Coming to Japan, the only history I knew was WWII and some pop culture phenomena. I learned a lot about indigenousness Ainu people of the north and their life style. I didn’t know how diverse areas of Japan would be, since it’s a much smaller country than the US. Thursday, I spent the day with my host family. They thought it would be a …continue reading