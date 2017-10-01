Stars Over Tokyo October 2017

If you’re wondering why there are 13 signs in this zodiac — the additional Ophiuchus (Nov 30 – Dec 17) — you can read the explanation in our first horoscope of the series. Only interested in reading your own ‘scope? Click on your sign below!

CAPRICORN (Jan 19 – Feb 15)

AQUARIUS (Feb 16 – Mar 11)

PISCES (Mar 12 – Apr 18)

ARIES (Apr 19 – May 13)

TAURUS (May 14 – June 19)

GEMINI (June 20 – July 20)

CANCER (July 21 – Aug 9)

LEO (Aug 10 – Sep 10)

VIRGO (Sep 11 – Oct 30)

LIBRA (Oct 31 – Nov 22)

SCORPIO (Nov 23 – Nov 29)

OPHIUCHUS (Nov 30 – Dec 17)

SAGITTARIUS (Dec 18 – Jan 18)

CAPRICORN January 19 – February 15

Psychic Tune-in: &&&&

Karmic Credits: +++

Destiny Debits: – – – –

There’s a Full Moon and a New Moon every month, so why does October stand out? The full light of the Moon Oct. 6 is energized by Venus and Mars. They’re a team — assisting balance in your life, proving you’re not on your own. You can create space to fine tune your goals, feeling satisfaction as your strength kicks in. Then the New Moon Oct. 20 throws you back on your friends — ironic. Secrets drift to the surface, especially the fun ones. Mercury and Jupiter open doors. It’s definitely a chance to start over. Consider your Halloween costume; choose your favorite pumpkin patch. Will it be Tokyo Mothers Group or a Haunted Tokyo Tour? Don’t let this invitation to express your alter ego go to waste!

AQUARIUS February 16 – March 11

Psychic Tune-in: &&&

Karmic Credits: +++

Destiny Debits: – – –

This month begins with the Full Moon Oct. 6. It reflects the Sun’s light on your income and …continue reading