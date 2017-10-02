Chamber Highlights

|
Source: ACCJ Journal
August was a landmark month for anyone associated with Dow Chemical, as it brought the historic merger of two iconic American companies: Dow and DuPont. Of far less significance, August also marked the completion of five great years for me in Tokyo as president of Dow Chemical Japan Ltd. The merger and anniversary gave me pause to reflect.
In that regard, I cannot overstate the significance and exceptionally positive impact the ACCJ has had on my experience in Tokyo. As the first American in almost 30 years to be named Dow Japan president, one of the first decisions I made was to upgrade Dow’s ACCJ membership to corporate sustaining member status. The ACCJ has been integral to my continued education, business engagement, and leadership development through its events.
Being born and raised in Northern Michigan, in a town of 1,500 people and one stoplight, I have always been a big supporter of those with Midwestern roots—including David Letterman. Thus, here is my Top Ten List of Peter M. Jennings ACCJ Highlights:
10. Working with top professionals
9. ACCJ Olympics and Sports Committee