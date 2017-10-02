China’s party-led rule-of-law regime

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Susan Trevaskes, Griffith University There is a conventional storyline in development studies of how rule-of-law and economic growth relate. When emerging economies are in their early development phase, breakneck economic growth causes social dislocation and unequal distribution of wealth. Government involvement in promoting the economy through land development deals and other enterprises opens up the potential for widespread abuse of power and exacerbates the divide between the haves and have-nots. This is a familiar picture in most developing economies. Government power, if left unbridled and unchecked, causes widespread corruption. Following this, social unrest ensues, threatening the legitimacy of the government. Over time, with the advent of democratic elections and improvements to the legal system, low levels of accountability and frequent occurrences of coercion are generally replaced by the development of rule-of-law and constraints on power. China’s rule-of-law has not followed this familiar story. It has its own ‘Chinese characteristics’, as the Communist Party likes to remind us. The China storyline diverges from the conventional one because the social fallout of breakneck economic growth and widespread corruption over recent decades has not merely risked slowing economic growth, but has threatened the very legitimacy of the Party’s ‘dictatorship of the people’. We witnessed this threat in the last decade during which, in every year from 2005 onwards, between 150,000 and 180,000 mass protests took place. Over time, Party leaders have devised ways of dealing with this credibility deficit. Key to sustaining their power has been continued efforts to calibrate the legal system to function as a mechanism to constrain local-level functionaries on the one hand, and repress dissent on the other. To rationalise this double-function, an alternative rule-of-law ideology has been developed by Xi Jinping that emphasises the centrality of the Party. It rests on an assertion that there is a fundamental …continue reading