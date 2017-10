|credit|

Aizu is located on the Western side of Fukushima, around 90 minutes from Tokyo by Shinkansen, bordering the prefecture of Niigata. Aizu is rich with history of Japan’s feudal period. To explore, this Trips by Tokyo bus tour will take you around the sites of Aizu over the course of 2 days and includes a 1-night stay at Hoshino Resorts Bandaisan Onsen Hotel. You will see sites such as:

Tsuruga Castle, the former ruling center of the Aizu area;

Ouchi-juku, a former post town that was used before the Meiji restoration;

Bishamon-numa, one of the Goshiki-numa, with wonderful views of Mt. Bandai;

and Nakatsugawa Valley with it’s beautiful foliage and serene river and more.

