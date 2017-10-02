How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Source: savvytokyo.com As a very young toddler, my son frequently grew frustrated when attempting tasks. He often gave up easily when something proved too hard, asking for me to finish it. As a parent who prizes independence, this lack of effort was alarming, even in a child so young. I wanted him to persist in challenging tasks, not give up at the first struggle. If at first he didn’t succeed, I wanted him to try again. Most importantly, I believed that what I taught him at two years old would shape the way he approached life in the future, and I wanted to give him tools to be self-reliant. Nana korobi ya oki — Fall down seven times, get up eight. My Japanese-language teacher told me about a Japanese proverb that perfectly encapsulated what I wanted to teach: Nana korobi ya oki — “Fall down seven times, get up eight.” What I really wanted was for my son to learn resilience like the proverb. I didn’t want him to work only toward ‘success,’ but to keep trying, to keep pushing himself no matter the obstacles life throws in his way. Ganbatte Vs. Good Luck As I was thinking of ways to teach resilience to my son, a friend happened to say ‘Good luck!’ before I climbed Mt. Fuji. It struck me then that a vast difference between an American mindset and a Japanese one is in how we approach these big challenges in life. An American would say ‘Good luck!’ before a big exam or presentation. In Japan, you’d say ‘Ganbatte!’ – which translates roughly to ‘do your best!’ Instead of limiting children by telling them what they already are, encourage them to believe their potential is limitless. Praising effort — instead of linking the result to luck or natural ability — is a relatively new parenting ‘insight’ in …continue reading