Jealousy, Envy, and Spite in Sales

Source: ACCJ Journal Sales is a tough enough job without additional complications. Clients can be very demanding, and often we depend on logistics departments and production divisions to get the purchase to the buyer. We can’t control the quality of their service but, as far as the client is concerned, we have total responsibility. And there is the constant pressure of revenue results, with bosses always pushing hard on the numbers. If we are successful and doing well, you would think that life would be good. We know the emotional roller coaster that is the sales life. You are only ever as good as your last deal. With a little success should come some respite from the turmoil of hitting the numbers. No such luck! Our colleagues, by definition, cannot all be equally successful. The Pareto Principle says that the top 20 percent of salespeople will account for 80 percent of revenue. People come into sales from different backgrounds, with different levels of experience and degrees of motivation, and they join at different points in the annual results cycle. This means that some will be in the top group, a big chunk will be in the middle, and the rest at the bottom. In the West, the usual way sales teams are managed is based on Darwin’s survival of the fittest. Those who can’t cut it are let go, and those who produce get to stay. If they can survive a couple of recessions, they may even be moved into management positions. This means those at the bottom are basically on their own, which should spur them to make a greater effort to move up. Yet this often doesn’t happen. SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

In Japan, most salespeople are on a salary and bonus structure, rather than salary and commission. Almost no one is on 100 percent commission.