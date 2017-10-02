New opening - Henry's: Akihabara

Source: bento.com This second branch of the popular Daikanyama burger shop keeps things simple – you can order combo sets with fries and a drink plus your choice of a single, double or triple burger. There are add-ons for premium drinks, so instead of a regular soft drink you can get a cafe latte or a glass of wine or beer for a small additional charge. Comfortable seating for thirty people is spread out over two levels. The burgers come in somewhere in the middle of Tokyo’s gourmet burger hierarchy, in our estimation. The small patties are nicely charred but somehow less exciting than some of the other burgers about town. The mustardy sauce doesn’t add much, and the patty is a bit messy to eat, crumbling into small pieces towards the end. The fries were good and well-salted but served lukewarm. We would have welcomed options like bacon, a more asesrtive cheese component, or maybe even just bolder seasoning and different condiments like onions for flavor balance. Overall it’s not a bad burger at all, but we prefer a wider range of choices. Henry’s two dining levels (on the second and third floors, up a very narrow staircase) are pleasantly appointed in upscale diner style. The background music is good and funky, and service is friendly. Basic burger combos are priced at Y1188, Y1566 and Y1944 for single, double and triple patties. …continue reading