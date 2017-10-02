Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Post-war common sense that is inconceivable now

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
2010_05_130025

This survey from goo Ranking took a look at what post-war common sense things are now inconceivable. The “post-war” era was defined in this survey as the Showa Era, 25th December 1926 to 7th January 1989, the reign of Emperor Hirohito.

For number 20, I hear that many schools still serve up whale once a year or so.

At number 26, I’m not really sure what is so incredible about 100 yen for a soft drink can; although if one goes to a vending machine or a convenience store and pays full price, a Coke will be about 140 yen – just 40% inflation in 30 years – but 100 yen in a supermarket is quite believable, and a quick check of net supermarkets tells me it’s about 80 yen per can when buying a case of 24.

For number 30, similar to number 26, the price currently is merely 260 yen, another 30% over 30 year increase, with 8% of that being due to sales tax, and it didn’t actually reach the 200 yen price until 1996, 7 years after the end of the Showa Era!

The bullet train is now all non-smoking except for air-tight booths in some carriages, although the first time I rode on one it still allowed smoking in certain carriages, including the one I had chosen in my ignorance!

Ranking result

Q: What common sense from the post-war era are inconceivable these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank Votes
1 Smoking anywhere in trains 136
2 One dollar to 360 yen 134
3 Train toilets flushing directly to the tracks 132
4 Smoking in planes 109
5 Smoking in hospital waiting rooms 103
6 Spittoons on station platforms 101
7 Smoking in cinemas 100
8 Not being allowed to take on fluids during school sports activities 98
9 Nude women on prime-time television 95
10 No sales tax 88
11 No compulsory helmets on motorbikes 84
12 Children being able to buy cigs and booze 83
13 Teachers smoking in the staff room 81
14 Packages being left with the neighbours …continue reading

    