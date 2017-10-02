Sakura-yu Public Bath Kyoto.

桜湯

Now nearly 100 years old, Sakura-yu public bath in downtown Kyoto, is trip back in time. Though situated close to Kyoto’s busiest shopping street, Kawaramachi, Sakura-yu is situated on a peaceful side street, populated by a few trendy cafes and eateries.

Established in 1919 way back in the Taisho Period, Sakura-yu is a preserved period piece of a sento with some lovely touches, from the weathered wooden shoe lockers at the entrance to the tiled baths themselves inside.

The changing area has an ancient set of scales and a recently added fish tank. There are soft drinks and beer available to quench your thirst after a long, hot soak.

Kyoto Imperial Palace (Gosho) is just to the west and the Kamogawa to the east.

Sakura-yu Facebook page

Tawaraya-cho 454

Nakamachidori Marutamachi-agaru

Kamigyo-ku

Kyoto 602-0871

Tel: 075 231 0391

Hours: 4.30pm-midnight; closed Monday

There is room for one car in the car park.

The nearest station to Sakura-yu is Jingu-Marutamachi on the Keihan Line or take one of numerous city buses to the corner of Marutamachi and Kawaramachi. These include: #3, #4, #10, #17, #37, #59, #65, #93, #202, #204, #205.

There is another sento called Sakura-yu down on Gojo Mibugawa.

