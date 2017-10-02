Stepping back from the brink with North Korea

Author: Editorial Board, East Asia Forum

The United States and North Korea look to be on a collision course as tensions on the Korean peninsula approach breaking point.

Since taking over from his father as leader of North Korea in December 2011, Kim Jong-un has accelerated the country’s nuclear and missile testing program. North Korea has conducted 15 missile tests so far this year, including two which flew over Japanese territory, as well as six nuclear tests since 2006, four under Kim Jong-un.

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south as US Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 17 April 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

The latest nuclear test on 3 September was its biggest yet, producing an estimated yield of between 100 to 250 kilotons. The seismic shockwaves from North Korea’s test site in Punggye-ri were equivalent to a 6.3 magnitude earthquake and could be felt powerfully in northern China. Though well behind the weapons capabilities of established nuclear powers, this puts the North Korean blast at five to 10 times the power of the atomic bombs the United States dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

President Trump’s sabre-rattling response has made a difficult situation worse. Trump shocked the world when he remarked that any North Korean threats to …continue reading