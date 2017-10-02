This Week in Japan Oct. 2-8, 2017

Photo by © Marc Riboud/Magnum Photos

Marc Riboud’s Japanese Women

Legendary French photojournalist Marc Riboud is the subject of two exhibitions celebrating his lifework. Just underway at Leica Gallery, Kyoto, the exhibit is a look at the recently deceased master’s portraits of Japanese women. Many of these were shot on a 1958 trip and depict louche women at cabarets, as well as more traditional women such as, for example, an “ikebana” (flower arrangement) sensei.

Date Oct 2-Jan 18 Time 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Location Leica Gallery, Kyoto –

Monday: Images of Japan past

Tuesday: International arts

Photo by Cai Guo-Qiang “Bonsai Ship: Project for Kyoto Culture City of East Asia 2017” Installation view at Nijo Castle Photo: Takeru Koroda Asia Corridor Contemporary Art Exhibition Asia Corridor Contemporary Art Exhibition is under way at the Kyoto Art Center and Nijo Castle as part of a three-nation project Culture City of East Asia. Representing the most established generation of artists in Japan, China and South Korea today, Kusama Yayoi, Cai Gio-Qiang and Choi Jeonghwa join other internationally renowned artists from the three nations, including those based in Kyoto. Approximately 80 percent of the artworks presented by the 25 exhibitors will be newly created for the event. Date Oct 3-15 Time Depends on venue Location Kyoto Art Center & Nijo Castle – Map Fee Depends on venue More Info

Wednesday: Indie tunes

