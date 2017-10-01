1 in 10 residents in Tokyo’s Minato ward are company presidents

Source: japanpropertycentral.com According to data released by Tokyo Shoko Research on September 8, one in ten residents in Tokyo’s Minato ward are company presidents, making it the most highly concentrated of all of Tokyo’s 23 wards. Minato was closely followed by Chiyoda and Shibuya wards which both have a concentration of 8.62%. Katsushika ward had the lowest percentage with 2.40%. In terms of total residents, Setagaya was in top place with 38,771 company presidents, accounting for 4.31% of the ward’s population and 10.91% of the population of the 23 wards. Although Setagaya is mostly a suburban area located some distance from the main business districts, the population surged during Japan’s rapid economic growth years in the 1970s. In the past, the development of high-end residential neighbourhoods, including Seijo and Jiyugaoka, were popular with wealthy Japanese looking for large homes and leafy streets. In recent years, however, there have been signs of a shift of wealthy residents from outer suburbs like Seijo and Denenchofu to more conveniently located and spacious apartments in central Tokyo. In terms of industry, 15.1% of the company presidents residing in Shibuya ward were involved in telecommunications/information industries. In the late 1990s, Shibuya ward became Japan’s IT headquarters, with a number of IT-related venture businesses and start-ups centering their operations around the Shibuya Station area. The area became known as Bit Valley. This hub is looking at being revived in the coming years as the station area is redeveloped. The highest share of company presidents as a percentage of total ward population: Minato: 9.94% Chiyoda: 8.62% Shibuya: 8.62% Chuo: 6.51% Shinjuku: 5.73% Meguro: 5.64% Taito: 5.29% Bunkyo: 4.47% Toshima: 4.38% Setagaya: 4.31% Source: Tokyo Shoko Research, September 8, 2017. …continue reading