5 Fashion-Inspired Dining Spots In Tokyo

From the narrow boutique-lined streets of Harajuku to the swanky designer stores of Ginza, Tokyo is a haven for fashionistas. As the city welcomes Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo, check out Savvy's top dining spots for all you dedicated followers of all things couture. Vogue Lounge It would be a sin to mention fashion without referring to Vogue magazine, and so kicking off our list in style is the elegant pop-up restaurant Vogue Lounge at the new Ginza Six shopping center. Situated on the rooftop of the building, the Vogue Lounge, open for the first time in Japan, consists of a white bar surrounded by a manicured lawn. Café tables adorned with copies of Japanese Vogue provide areas for seating, and Lanson champagne is the drink of choice here. An assorted bubbles set is available for ¥3,000 and includes one glass each of three different types of champagne. Vogue Lounge is enjoyed best during good weather as the outdoor space has limited covered areas. Where: Ginza Six Rooftop Garden, 6-10-1, Chuo-ku

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Until October 29, 2017

Cost: Champagne cocktails from ¥1,500 per person Café Dior The exclusive Café Dior is only for the dedicated fashionista as the entrance is not easy to find. Accessed via a hidden elevator door at the back of the Dior clothing store in Ginza, the café is on the fourth floor of the Ginza Six building. Once inside the café, diners are given an iPad from which they can order an assortment of desserts and drinks. An afternoon tea set for two is available for ¥9,500 or for those visiting in the evening, an after-work wine set can be had for ¥4,500. One of the more