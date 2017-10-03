Art on Tuesday: Makeup

Kobayakawa Kiyoshi 小早 川清 (1897-1948) painted this Japanese woman. The Japanese artist produced several pictures of women in daily situations. This one shows a woman applying her makeup. It is a very beautiful and graceful scene. The woodblock print is the second of his ukiyo-e series called: Fashions of the Modern World. Makeup. 近代時世粧ノ内 二 化粧 . As written in the subtitle of the picture.

Source: Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

