Building Bridges: Connecting with Japanese Students In and Out of the Classroom

As teachers, we all want to have a great rapport with our students. Being able to talk with them and having them participate in class will make the lessons go smoother. So, you may be asking: how do we forge those relationships with our students? In this post, we provide some tips to help strengthen that connection we all want — both inside and outside of the classroom. All you have to do is smile The saying "a smile can go along way" holds a lot of merit. The best way to make people feel more comfortable in most situations is by smiling sincerely at them and being happy and open. This is also the case when teaching children. Having a welcoming, warm aura around you can help your students relax and open themselves more easily to you. This, in turn, will help with interactions and participation within the class. Of course, like too much of anything, it may not have the desired effect if done for too long. Go ahead and smile, but that doesn't mean you need to grin from ear to ear all day. Showing that you are friendly and approachable with a few quick beams during the lesson is a great way to win a class over. Another example of when to smile would be when a student asks you a question, praise them and give them a nice grin or even a thumbs up. After and before lessons Whenever you finish your lesson, you don't need to grab your things, clean-up and leave the class immediately. Take your time. Talk to the students close to you. Some students want to converse with their ALTs but don't have the chance because as soon as class is over, the teachers leave. Other students are too shy to start the conversation