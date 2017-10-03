Dealing with Depression in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot The day of Sep. 25 marked exactly 11 years since I first arrived in Japan. In the years between then and now, I’ve had some amazing experiences and faced some unexpected challenges. However, without a doubt, the most challenging — and for a time the most debilitating — battle I have faced in my years living in Japan has been my battle with depression. I enjoy interacting with an ever-expanding community here on GaijinPot through its social media and the many comments people leave on my posts. Through this, one of the more comforting things I’ve learned is that I’m certainly not the only one. There are a great many of us here in Japan (and elsewhere) who live with depression. It’s the source of many posts and even more questions. Here are some of the most common questions I receive and my best attempts to answer them. 1. What’s the difference between depression and culture shock? To the uninitiated, depression and culture shock can seem very similar. Both conditions breed a deep feeling of isolation, helplessness and unhappiness; however, they are actually very different. Culture shock is a temporary state. It comes and goes. Check out my previous post on the condition for advice on how to deal specifically with it. Depression can be triggered by many things: imbalances in the brain, work-related stress, trauma or even just a genetic trait of vulnerability. My father has faced depression before, too, so it’s likely I may have inherited some of my susceptibility from him. Culture shock only comes from one source: the struggle to acclimatize to a new, foreign environment. 2. I think I may be suffering depression, what should I do? The first step is to seek out the advice of a medical professional. Treatment of mental illnesses may not be as …continue reading