Japan Has Guns; They’re Just Really Hard to Purchase

Source: Spoon & Tamago
A Tokyo gun shop owner (Reuters)
In the wake of senseless domestic terrorism like the one we saw today in Las Vegas, Japan often becomes an example of how gun control can lead to a drop in gun violence. Take any year in recent history and Japan’s gun deaths per year are but a tiny fraction of the U.S.
One common misconception though is that guns are banned in Japan. This however, is not entirely true. Most guns are illegal but shotguns and rifles are not. They’re just really hard to get. And why shouldn’t they? It’s only common sense that guns, with their potential to deliver fatality simply by the movement of a finger, should be tightly regulated. And citizens should expect nothing less from their country.
From the Atlantic, here a few basic things you have to do in Japan before being allowed to own a death machine: