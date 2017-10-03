Kobe in 72 Hours: An itinerary that owns it!

Source: ryokougirl.com Kobe Itinerary, Japan Kobe is one of my favorite cities in Japan. It’s cool, cosmopolitan and has the world’s best beef! It’s close to Osaka and Kyoto, so is a great place to stay if you are exploring the Kansai area in the west of Japan. It’s also less crowded than Osaka and Kyoto, and I tend to find that the hotels are much cheaper here. Having visited many times, I decided to put together this Kobe itinerary that includes details on what to do, along with hotel and restaurant recommendations. Get a free Japan packing guide Sign up to get this handy list on what to take with you on your trip to Japan! Success! Now check your email to confirm your download. There was an error submitting your subscription. Please try again. …continue reading