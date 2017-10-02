One is Silver, and the Other’s Gold

Source: Temple University Japan For this post, I want to take a step back from Japan and think about the people back home. Coming to a new country does not mean I’ve forgotten about the people from before. I faced this issue when I went away for college the first time: how to balance the people you left behind with the new people you meet. Traveling to Japan, I’ve found that communication back home has become much harder because the time zone difference is much greater. If you’re like me and have multiple friends who are all over the place, then that means multiple time zone differences to keep track of. Honestly, the situation is enough to give any sane person a headache! I will share some tips to keep the communication process on track, as well as my reflection on talking about studying abroad to those back home. Before I left for Japan, I made a list in my head of all the people I had to call while I was abroad, and how often I should call. For example, my list included my mom and dad (once a week), my best friends (once a week), my roommate (once a week), my college friends (every other week or once a month). Of course, the best laid plans of mice and men, often go awry. As I realized once I got to Japan, just because I knew how often I wanted to call people did not mean everyone else wanted that amount or could fit the time into their schedule. Despite the complications, I do think it is a good idea to have an idea of who you want to call before you study abroad. Calling takes up a good chunk of time and when you’re abroad every second counts. Keep a spreadsheet. If that feels a …continue reading