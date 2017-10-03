PARIS FASHION WEEK SS 2018 PART 1

PARIS FASHION WEEK

Those narrow cobbled stone streets are a calling. They tap you on the shoulder

to command your attention. “Over hear” they discretely whisper in your ear.

Unless that is you are in a car, then it’s screamed or shouted out of the window

in no uncertain terms. The point is, one is invited to look where one wound not

normally. For then you might catch sight of the goings on. Not those goings on.

No! It’s Paris after all. That’s always happening.



the road, bag swaying, heels clicking, dress swaying and swishing, and it is

indeed a sight and a spectacle worth an encounter of ones time, should you

happen across it during the weak when all descend upon Grand Paris, for what

she has up her sleeve as a teaser to the grand shows behind huge closed doors,

street where all the real action takes place and it is viewable, obtainable,

if you know how, when and where, and if not, then we’ll bring it to you.

Here is a small taste of what is to come, what we liked and wanted to share.

This is young Paris based fashion designer Yoii Wang from China.

She wears a vintage yellow coat with a silver dress by Indeed Alcohol,

shoes by Martin Margiela, a bag by Kun and glasses by Gentle Monster.