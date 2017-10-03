Section 301: US investigates allegations of forced technology transfers to China

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Zhiyao (Lucy) Lu and Gary Clyde Hufbauer, Peterson Institute for International Economics On 18 August 2017, the Trump administration invoked Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to launch an investigation into alleged Chinese violations of intellectual property rights (IPR). In response, China stated that the United States ‘disregards the rules of the WTO’ and that it will ‘take all proper measures to safeguard its legitimate rights’. Alongside investigations into steel and aluminium imports, the new Section 301 case holds the potential to escalate US–China trade tensions. Counterfeit goods and software piracy have long been contentious IPR issues between the United States and China. China has appeared on every Priority Watch List in the Special 301 Report published annually by the United States Trade Representative since its first review in 1989. But in recent years, forced technology transfer has been a rising concern. According to a survey conducted by the US–China Business Council in 2015, some 59 per cent of firms were worried about transferring technology to China, although only 23 per cent had been asked to transfer technology within the past three years. To understand how China may force US firms to transfer technology to domestic enterprises, it is worth taking a look at China’s inward investment regime. Three major laws govern foreign investment into China: the Law on Sino-Foreign Equity Joint Ventures, the Law on Sino-Foreign Cooperative Joint Ventures and the Law on Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises. Other administrative rules on foreign investment are issued by various government agencies at the central and provincial levels, as well as by ministries supervising different industries and regions. Reflecting these major laws, the Ministry of Commerce periodically updates a catalogue for the Guidance of Foreign Investment Industries to regulate foreign investment …continue reading